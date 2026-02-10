Stag Industrial (STAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Stag Industrial to post earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $213.66 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.
Stag Industrial Trading Down 0.4%
STAG opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09.
Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 114.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. iA Financial set a $39.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.
Stag Industrial Company Profile
Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.
Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.
