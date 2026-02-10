Q2 (QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Q2 to post earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $204.8390 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Q2 Stock Down 1.0%

QTWO stock opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.63 and a beta of 1.36. Q2 has a 12-month low of $54.63 and a 12-month high of $102.07.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $630,627.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 269,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,829,351.04. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $386,581.58. Following the sale, the executive owned 166,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,564,995.52. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 20,883 shares of company stock worth $1,547,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Q2 by 92.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Q2 by 592.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.