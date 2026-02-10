Head to Head Review: Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) & Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Virios Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Virios Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virios Therapeutics N/A -130.33% -115.00% Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -812.56% -207.31%

Risk and Volatility

Virios Therapeutics has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virios Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.30 million ($0.27) -11.74 Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$48.93 million ($72.15) 0.00

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and Hepion Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Virios Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hepion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Virios Therapeutics beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia. It also develops IMC-2, a combination of valacyclovir and celecoxib for the treatment of managing the fatigue, sleep, attention, pain, autonomic function, and anxiety associated with long COVID. The company was formerly known as Innovative Med Concepts, LLC and changed its name to Virios Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

