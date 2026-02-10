The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $247.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.2818.
SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday.
Boston Beer stock opened at $246.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a one year low of $185.34 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.01.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE: SAM) is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.
Boston Beer’s flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.
