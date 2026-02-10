Brokerages Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Price Target at $20.50

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Evercore raised their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

Get Macy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,771.12. This trade represents a 62.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,524,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.50. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 2.10%.The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.