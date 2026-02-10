AppLovin (APP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $1.6098 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $460.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $616.57 and its 200-day moving average is $571.64.
- Positive Sentiment: Short?seller CapitalWatch publicly retracted and apologized for claims tying an AppLovin shareholder to transnational crime, removing a major reputational overhang and easing investor fear. Short-seller CapitalWatch apologizes, retracts report on AppLovin shareholder
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies and other analysts framed the pullback as a compelling buy, defending AppLovin’s fundamentals and signalling fast re?rating potential if execution holds. AppLovin stock jumps as Jefferies defends ’great buying opportunity’
- Positive Sentiment: Several outlets and analysts said prior short?report claims were overblown and walked back criticisms, which has reduced immediate selling pressure and supported the rebound. A Big AppLovin Critic Walked Back Some Of Its Claims. The Stock Jumped.
- Positive Sentiment: Technical / sentiment signals: some analysts note a hammer candlestick and improving earnings?estimate revisions, which traders use as signs the stock may have found short?term support. Here’s Why AppLovin (APP) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings week increases the chance of volatility; investors will watch results and guidance for confirmation of the recovery. Robinhood, AppLovin, Rivian and More Stocks With Earnings This Week
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader software?sector volatility persists (IGV down materially recently); AppLovin can outperform but remains exposed to sector rotation and AI narrative shifts. 5 Top Software Stocks Investors Can Buy Now (APP, PLTR, HOOD, CRM, NOW)
- Negative Sentiment: Wedbush cut its price target sharply (from $800 to $465), citing a valuation reset and industry headwinds — a reminder investors face risks from slower sector multiples and regulatory/competitive concerns. Wedbush Lowers AppLovin (APP) PT to $465, Cites Valuation Reset, Industry Headwinds
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $800.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.23.
AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.
Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.
