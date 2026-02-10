AppLovin (APP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $1.6098 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $460.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $616.57 and its 200-day moving average is $571.64.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Insider Activity at AppLovin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total transaction of $16,070,717.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,384,136.69. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 187,986 shares of company stock worth $101,032,761 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $800.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APP

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.