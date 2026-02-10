Oportun Financial (OPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Oportun Financial to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $243.4760 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $242.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 30.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 433,827 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,601,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 1,578,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 89,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,012,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 147,319 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company’s core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.