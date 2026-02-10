NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NL Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NL Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NL

NL Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NL Industries stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.66 million, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.27. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NL. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NL Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NL Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 73.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NL Industries during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NL Industries

(Get Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based industrial minerals company whose primary focus is the mining, upgrading and marketing of titanium feedstocks. The company’s products include synthetic rutile and chloride slag, which serve as key raw materials for producers of titanium dioxide pigment. These pigments are widely used as whitening and opacifying agents in coatings, plastics, paper and specialty applications.

NL Industries serves a global customer base, supplying feedstocks under long-term agreements and through spot transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.