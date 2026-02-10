Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.73 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,298,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,182,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

