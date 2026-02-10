Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.71.

JBL stock opened at $265.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Jabil has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $266.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $11,266,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,171,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,953,141.88. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total transaction of $3,703,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,830,171.06. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,410,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,783,000 after buying an additional 42,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,133,000 after buying an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Jabil by 224.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,119,000 after buying an additional 1,313,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

