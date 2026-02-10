Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading 777.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 777.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 56,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.79.

Maple Leaf Green World Company Profile

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States. The Company operates through the eco-agriculture segment. Maple Leaf, along with its subsidiary, is engaged in exploring opportunities for its eco-agriculture nursery business, including medical marijuana in Canada and the United States, and its renewable energy business in China.

