Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $32.98. 15,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 13,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return. SDEM was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

