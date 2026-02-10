VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.81 and last traded at $63.63. Approximately 8,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 12,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.87.
VanEck Israel ETF Trading Up 1.2%
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Israel ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000.
About VanEck Israel ETF
The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Israel ETF
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.