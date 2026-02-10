POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Up 13.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) traded up 13.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.87. 8,307,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,475% from the average session volume of 148,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.1750.

POET Technologies Stock Up 13.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and manufactures heterogeneous integration substrates for the optoelectronics industry. Leveraging its proprietary planar optical and electrical integration (POET) platform, the company provides a wafer-scale approach to combine silicon-based photonics with active optical and electronic components. By embedding waveguides and interconnects directly into a polymer-based core layer, POET’s technology supports high-speed data transmission and miniaturized optical modules suitable for telecommunications, data centers and emerging photonic applications.

The company’s core offering, known as the iPOET™ integration platform, enables customers to assemble lasers, detectors and electronics on a single substrate without the need for costly coupling and alignment processes.

