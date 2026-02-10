Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €117.20 and last traded at €119.80. 16,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €120.00.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €119.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.32.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. It also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; application programming interface (API) developer portal to connect software systems and exchange data; operates portals comprising INTTRA, Infor Nexus, and CargoSmart that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, as well as WAVE BL service for the digital release of original bills of lading; and provides email and security information services.

