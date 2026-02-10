RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.0650. Approximately 50,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 109,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1306 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund employs an unconstrained, actively managed approach to investing across a broad array of convertible and derivative securities.
The fund’s primary investments include convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, synthetic convertible instruments (such as caps, floors and spreads), and related derivative instruments.
