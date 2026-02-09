Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently:

2/5/2026 – Brookfield Asset Management was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/5/2026 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Brookfield Asset Management was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Brookfield Asset Management was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2026 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2026 – Brookfield Asset Management was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

1/6/2026 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Brookfield Asset Management had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/21/2025 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2025 – Brookfield Asset Management was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2025 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2025 – Brookfield Asset Management was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/11/2025 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “hold” rating.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.13%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company’s products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

