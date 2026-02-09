Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently:
- 2/5/2026 – Brookfield Asset Management was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/5/2026 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Brookfield Asset Management was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – Brookfield Asset Management was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2026 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/6/2026 – Brookfield Asset Management was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.
- 1/6/2026 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2025 – Brookfield Asset Management had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/21/2025 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – Brookfield Asset Management was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2025 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/11/2025 – Brookfield Asset Management was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/11/2025 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “hold” rating.
Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.13%.
The company’s products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.