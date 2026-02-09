Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for International Paper (IP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of International Paper (NYSE: IP) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2026 – International Paper was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

1/30/2026 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – International Paper was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

1/22/2026 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – International Paper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/6/2026 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – International Paper had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – International Paper had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – International Paper was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – International Paper had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – International Paper was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail purchased 50,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.98 per share, with a total value of $1,999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 18,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $693,480.15. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

