Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Verizon Communications (VZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) recently:

2/5/2026 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

2/3/2026 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Verizon Communications was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.

2/2/2026 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to an “outperform” rating.

2/2/2026 – Verizon Communications had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $48.00 to $50.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Verizon Communications had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

1/26/2026 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Verizon Communications is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Verizon Communications had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/16/2026 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 9,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $429,905.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,739.60. This represents a 17.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

