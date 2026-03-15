Azora Capital LP Takes Position in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,041,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 12.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on TeraWulf from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on TeraWulf from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In related news, Director Michael C. Bucella acquired 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $50,038.38. Following the acquisition, the director owned 270,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,635.62. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,594 shares of company stock worth $100,059. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TeraWulf Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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