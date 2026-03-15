Azora Capital LP Purchases 143,207 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Azora Capital LP boosted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,207 shares during the quarter. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $24,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1,102.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 591.8% during the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 57.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OneMain by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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OneMain Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of OMF stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Evercore set a $75.00 price objective on OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on OneMain in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

View Our Latest Report on OneMain

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,500. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $3,933,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,910,181. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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