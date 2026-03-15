851,353 Shares in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. $VYNE Bought by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 851,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VYNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VYNE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.50.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $0.59 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

About VYNE Therapeutics

(Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for vascular, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of selective oral inhibitors that modulate key pathways implicated in chronic tissue damage and immune dysregulation. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, VYNE Therapeutics seeks to address high-unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary chemical and biological insights to create differentiated drug candidates.

The company’s lead program, VTX-002, targets the colony-stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF-1R) pathway, which plays a central role in macrophage proliferation and activation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.