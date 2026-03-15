Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stock Position Decreased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,407 shares of company stock valued at $17,534,067 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $472.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.67. The stock has a market cap of $167.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $712.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More.

FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More.

Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More.

Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More.

Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More.

Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More.

Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More.

Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (recent EVP share sales) and management guidance calling for a deceleration in worldwide da Vinci procedure growth in 2026 could pressure near-term sentiment and valuation. Read More. • Read More.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.