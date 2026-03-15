Azora Capital LP Acquires 53,741 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,242,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,741 shares during the period. Franklin Resources comprises 3.5% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $74,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,618,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,384,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $32,293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 381.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,433,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,164,000 after buying an additional 1,136,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 167.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,494,817 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,575,000 after buying an additional 936,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

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Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEN. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Resources

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm’s core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton’s product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

See Also

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