Azora Capital LP Takes $40.34 Million Position in Klarna Group plc $KLAR

Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,344,000. Klarna Group comprises about 1.9% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,016,821,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,834,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,105,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,910,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $115,753,000.

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Klarna Group Price Performance

NYSE KLAR opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61. Klarna Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Klarna Group from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klarna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Klarna Group

Klarna Group Profile

(Free Report)

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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