Azora Capital LP Takes $40.34 Million Position in Klarna Group plc $KLAR

Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,344,000. Klarna Group comprises about 1.9% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,016,821,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,834,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,105,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,910,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $115,753,000.
Klarna Group Price Performance
NYSE KLAR opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61. Klarna Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Klarna Group
Klarna Group Profile
Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.
Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.
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