Azora Capital LP Buys 14,716 Shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp $FSUN

Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the quarter. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in FirstSun Capital Bancorp were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 508.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period.

Get FirstSun Capital Bancorp alerts:

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Trading Down 0.6%

FSUN stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $972.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstSun Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSUN shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstSun Capital Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSUN

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstSun Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstSun Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.