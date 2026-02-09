Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $14.95. Neo Performance Materials shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 1,857 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neo Performance Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.65.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.50 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.71%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc is a global supplier of advanced materials, specializing in the production and processing of rare earth and rare metal–based functional materials. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company serves diverse high-tech markets by developing proprietary compounds and alloys that deliver key performance attributes in demanding applications. Its product portfolio includes magnetic powders, rare earth oxides and metals, phosphors, metal alloys, precious metal chemical compounds, and performance catalysts.

Neo Performance Materials operates through distinct business segments focused on Rare Earth & Magnetic Solutions, Advanced Industrial Materials, and Precious Metals & Chemicals.

