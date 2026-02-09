5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.71, but opened at $21.2435. 5N Plus shares last traded at $20.5450, with a volume of 3,432 shares.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high?purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five?nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high?purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

