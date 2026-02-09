Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.41, but opened at $74.11. Valaris shares last traded at $77.5660, with a volume of 4,578,395 shares traded.
Here are the key news stories impacting Valaris this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Transocean agreed to acquire Valaris in an all?stock transaction valued at about $5.8 billion, creating the world’s largest offshore drilling contractor and expected cost/synergy upside; the combined company ownership split is roughly 53% Transocean / 47% Valaris on a fully diluted basis. Transocean to buy Valaris for $5.8 billion
- Positive Sentiment: Recent Valaris share buybacks and the company’s stronger operational/market position were highlighted ahead of the deal, supporting near?term valuation and signaling management confidence in balance?sheet strength. Valaris Buybacks Underline 52 Week High And Offshore Drilling Position
- Neutral Sentiment: Management held an M&A call (transcript available) discussing deal rationale, expected integration steps and timing; the transcript provides color on synergies, governance and next steps but does not change the announced economic terms. Valaris Limited (VAL) M&A Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Ademi LLP filed a shareholder alert investigating whether Valaris obtained a fair price for shareholders in the transaction, raising the possibility of litigation or demands for a higher offer. Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Valaris Limited is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders
- Negative Sentiment: Halper Sadeh LLC also opened an investigation into whether the deal’s exchange ratio is fair to Valaris shareholders, adding another law firm pursuing potential fiduciary?duty claims that could delay or alter the transaction. VAL Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC is Investigating Whether Valaris Limited is Obtaining a Fair Price for its Shareholders
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VAL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Valaris from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Valaris from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.56.
Valaris Stock Up 33.8%
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valaris by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Valaris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Valaris by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valaris by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.
About Valaris
Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh?environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.
