Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.41, but opened at $74.11. Valaris shares last traded at $77.5660, with a volume of 4,578,395 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VAL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Valaris from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Valaris from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Valaris Stock Up 33.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valaris by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Valaris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Valaris by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valaris by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh?environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

