Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) President Sells 12,129 Shares

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) President Thomas Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 197,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,422,791. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $238.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $240.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 8.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Corporation of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Atlas FRM LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,821,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 32.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 119.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 1,015,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 25.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 46,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

