Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Novartis (NVS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Novartis (NYSE: NVS) recently:

2/7/2026 – Novartis was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2026 – Novartis was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating.

2/5/2026 – Novartis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/27/2026 – Novartis is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2026 – Novartis was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2026 – Novartis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/6/2026 – Novartis was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/3/2026 – Novartis was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Novartis had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Novartis had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Novartis had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Novartis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $4.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 312.0%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 36.31%.

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

