Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) recently:

2/5/2026 – Enterprise Products Partners had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

2/5/2026 – Enterprise Products Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Enterprise Products Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Enterprise Products Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Enterprise Products Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

2/4/2026 – Enterprise Products Partners had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

2/4/2026 – Enterprise Products Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Enterprise Products Partners had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/16/2026 – Enterprise Products Partners had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

1/14/2026 – Enterprise Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Enterprise Products Partners is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Enterprise Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Enterprise Products Partners had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Enterprise Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Enterprise Products Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/16/2025 – Enterprise Products Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $481,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 173,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,374.74. The trade was a 9.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

