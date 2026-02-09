TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.75 and last traded at $54.0550, with a volume of 17901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $63.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

In other news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $25,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,772.48. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $47,941.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,106.58. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,798 shares of company stock valued at $162,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 5,911,158.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 709,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 709,339 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

