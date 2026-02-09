Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.4750, with a volume of 251689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Udemy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Udemy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $688.72 million, a P/E ratio of 235.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Udemy had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Udemy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,208,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,241.50. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,895,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,388,000 after acquiring an additional 436,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 70.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,474,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 81,599 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the third quarter valued at about $15,878,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Udemy by 56.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 646,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) operates a leading online learning marketplace that connects learners and instructors across a wide range of subject areas. The company’s platform hosts thousands of self-paced video courses covering technology, business, personal development, creative arts and more. Individual learners can purchase courses on demand, while instructors receive revenue share for teaching content to a global audience.

In addition to its consumer-facing marketplace, Udemy provides enterprise learning solutions under the Udemy for Business brand.

