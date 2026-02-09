i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $2.0050, with a volume of 1281420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

i-80 Gold Trading Up 6.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

In related news, Director John William Seaman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 346,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,024.60. This trade represents a 6.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,150 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in i-80 Gold by 1,345.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 182,166 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 40.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 987,083 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 257.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in i-80 Gold by 131.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,022,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 581,200 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration, development and production company with a strategic emphasis on precious metal assets in the state of Nevada, USA. The company pursues a district-scale approach, seeking to consolidate under-explored gold belts and advance resource-stage projects toward commercial production. Its core objective is to build a balanced portfolio of operating and development assets that generate cash flow while supporting ongoing exploration.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Ruby Hill complex in Humboldt County, Nevada, which encompasses multiple gold and silver deposits at various stages of technical study and permitting.

