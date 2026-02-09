i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $2.0050, with a volume of 1281420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
i-80 Gold Trading Up 6.6%
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John William Seaman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 346,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,024.60. This trade represents a 6.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,150 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration, development and production company with a strategic emphasis on precious metal assets in the state of Nevada, USA. The company pursues a district-scale approach, seeking to consolidate under-explored gold belts and advance resource-stage projects toward commercial production. Its core objective is to build a balanced portfolio of operating and development assets that generate cash flow while supporting ongoing exploration.
The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Ruby Hill complex in Humboldt County, Nevada, which encompasses multiple gold and silver deposits at various stages of technical study and permitting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than i-80 Gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.