Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 4971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company’s activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.

