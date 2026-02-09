Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 703921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%.
About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF
The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
