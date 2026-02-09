Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 703921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 448.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,125,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,868,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,951,000 after buying an additional 2,688,496 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,854,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,850,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,269 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.