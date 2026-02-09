Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Insider Stuart Watson Purchases 2,405 Shares

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Watson acquired 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 per share, with a total value of £1,274.65.

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Down 1.1%

Flowtech Fluidpower stock traded down GBX 0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 61,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.75. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a 52-week low of GBX 46 and a 52-week high of GBX 77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90. The firm has a market cap of £34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech are the leading specialist Hydraulics, Pneumatics and Process engineering solutions provider across the UK, Ireland and the Benelux. We’ve built a strong brand reputation based on engineering excellence, with the ability to supply superior products, a suite of engineering services, and play a vital role in the delivery of major engineering projects from a range of key industries.

