Hooman Caman Javvi Buys 5,701 Shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) insider Hooman Caman Javvi acquired 5,701 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 870 per share, with a total value of £49,598.70.

Porvair Stock Performance

Shares of LON PRV traded up GBX 10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 860. 31,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,755. The stock has a market cap of £396.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.76. Porvair plc has a 1 year low of GBX 624.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 920. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 840.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 780.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported GBX 42.30 EPS for the quarter. Porvair had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Porvair plc will post 39.0358613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications. The Laboratory segment is involved in the design and manufacture of instruments and consumables for use in environmental and bioscience laboratories with a focus on water analysis instruments, diagnostics, and sample preparation equipment.

Further Reading

