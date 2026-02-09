Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Insider Ailsa Webb Acquires 13,208 Shares

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) insider Ailsa Webb bought 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, with a total value of £7,000.24.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of FLO stock traded down GBX 0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 54.50. 61,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,434. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.75. The company has a market cap of £34.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a 12 month low of GBX 46 and a 12 month high of GBX 77.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech are the leading specialist Hydraulics, Pneumatics and Process engineering solutions provider across the UK, Ireland and the Benelux. We’ve built a strong brand reputation based on engineering excellence, with the ability to supply superior products, a suite of engineering services, and play a vital role in the delivery of major engineering projects from a range of key industries.

