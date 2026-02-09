National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$182.00 at Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$165.83.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$2.67 on Monday, hitting C$171.74. 388,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,508. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$170.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$158.56. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$106.67 and a one year high of C$177.54.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.