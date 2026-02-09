Head-To-Head Comparison: Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) vs. United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Bankshares and Truxton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 3 1 1 2.60 Truxton 0 0 0 0 0.00

United Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $44.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.74%. Given United Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Truxton.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $1.82 billion 3.47 $464.60 million $3.27 13.76 Truxton $92.29 million 2.71 $21.48 million $7.44 11.69

This table compares United Bankshares and Truxton”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Truxton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Bankshares pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truxton pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years. United Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 25.51% 8.60% 1.40% Truxton 23.28% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

United Bankshares has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of United Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Truxton on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases to small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; construction and real estate loans, such as commercial and residential mortgages, and loans secured by owner-occupied real estate; personal, student, credit card receivables, personal, commercial, and floor plan loans; and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services, as well as investment management and retirement planning services. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, such as residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, operating lines of credit, and loans to individual. In addition, the company offers strategic and capital advisory services, business banking, and treasury management services; and insurance products. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

