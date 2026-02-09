Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.0 million-$905.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.7 million. Sally Beauty also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.020-2.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $16.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.63 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

In related news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $92,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,544.45. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $244,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 57,585 shares in the company, valued at $936,907.95. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 150,390.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 53.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 476,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 166,637 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 324,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

