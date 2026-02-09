Contrasting Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Interactive Technologies and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Interactive Technologies N/A -104.68% -93.94% Adobe 30.00% 61.28% 25.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Interactive Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Adobe 4 11 10 1 2.31

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Interactive Technologies and Adobe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Adobe has a consensus price target of $401.13, suggesting a potential upside of 49.46%. Given Adobe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adobe is more favorable than Global Interactive Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Interactive Technologies and Adobe”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Interactive Technologies $790,000.00 12.78 -$6.17 million ($0.59) -4.66 Adobe $23.77 billion 4.64 $7.13 billion $16.71 16.06

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Global Interactive Technologies. Global Interactive Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Global Interactive Technologies has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adobe beats Global Interactive Technologies on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Interactive Technologies

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of a global multi-media platform for users to interact with other like-minded users to share appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures such as K-POP and modern Korean culture. It operates through the FANTOO platform. The company was founded on October 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, students, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, and communicators. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. It also provides consulting, technical support, and learning services. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

