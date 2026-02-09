Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Announces Earnings Results

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 5.7%

NYSE APO opened at $133.24 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $167.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

Trending Headlines about Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $788,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $7,954,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.