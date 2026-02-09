SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,142 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $25,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,629,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,305,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.44 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

