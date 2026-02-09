Apu Apustaja (APU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.23 Million

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $727.54 thousand worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja’s launch date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,890,410,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Apu Apustaja is https://reddit.com/r/apuapustaja. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.io.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,890,410,186.08879265. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00003343 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $596,531.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.io/.”

