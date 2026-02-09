Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF $XVV

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XVV. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 103.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 10,545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 28.5%

BATS XVV opened at $52.72 on Monday. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $461.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XVV was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

