Diageo plc $DEO Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,422 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $22,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 72,871.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,133,000 after buying an additional 1,566,013 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,970,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,157,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after acquiring an additional 813,973 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Diageo by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,377,000 after purchasing an additional 559,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,943,000 after purchasing an additional 527,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 target price on Diageo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

DEO opened at $96.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $116.69.

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

