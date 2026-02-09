Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 86,616 Shares of Titan America SA $TTAM

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,616 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan America were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Titan America during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Titan America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Titan America during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Titan America in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of NYSE:TTAM opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. Titan America SA has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. Titan America’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

TTAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Titan America from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Titan America from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Titan America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Titan America from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials. We are a leading provider of heavy building materials in Florida, the New York and New Jersey Metropolitan area (“Metro New York”), Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina (Virginia and the Carolinas, together with Metro New York and their adjacent areas, the “Mid-Atlantic”).

